NBC's Zucker: Fox Business News Irrelevant. CNBC Ratings Rock

The launch of Fox Business News hasn’t cost CNBC a single viewer, NBC head Jeff Zucker implies in a conference call with JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan. With the market ping-ponging between fear and greed, moreover, CNBC ratings have been downright great.

Khan paraphrases Zucker:

CNBC has not been affected by the launch of Fox Business Channel so far. CNBC ratings are strong driven in part by the increased market volatility. With the key talent locked in contracts, NBCU doesn’t expect negative change in its market share in mid term.

