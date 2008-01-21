NBC's Zucker: Apple, Please Forgive Us; Writers, Good Riddance

NBC’s Jeff Zucker extended an olive branch to Apple by blowing smoke up Steve Jobs’ posterior in the Financial Times:

“We’ve said all along that we admire Apple, that we want to be in business with Apple,” he said. “We’re great fans of Steve Jobs.”

Translation: “Sorry about all that trash-talk, guys. Our direct video distribution has been a flop, so please come back to the table so we can cut a deal.”

Zucker also crowed about how great things are now that the writers shot themselves in the foot and limped off the job. For example:

Lots of crappy but expensive production deals cancelled, saving NBC millions.

Improved ratings

An excuse to dispense with archaic, useless “upfronts” and “pilots”

“Things like that are all vestiges of an era that’s gone by and won’t return,” Zucker said. “I think there were a tremendous number of inefficiencies in Hollywood and it often takes a seismic event to change them, and I think that’s what’s happened here,” he said of the strike, predicting that “the development process will change forever.”



(Dear writers: Yes, this is obviously calculated gloating, but time to face the music: You’ve lost. Time to cut a deal, declare victory, and get back to work.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.