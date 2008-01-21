NBC's Zucker: Apple, Please Forgive Us; Writers, Good Riddance

NBC’s Jeff Zucker extended an olive branch to Apple by blowing smoke up Steve Jobs’ posterior in the Financial Times:
“We’ve said all along that we admire Apple, that we want to be in business with Apple,” he said. “We’re great fans of Steve Jobs.”
Translation: “Sorry about all that trash-talk, guys. Our direct video distribution has been a flop, so please come back to the table so we can cut a deal.”
Zucker also crowed about how great things are now that the writers shot themselves in the foot and limped off the job. For example:
- Lots of crappy but expensive production deals cancelled, saving NBC millions.
- Improved ratings
- An excuse to dispense with archaic, useless “upfronts” and “pilots”
“Things like that are all vestiges of an era that’s gone by and won’t return,” Zucker said. “I think there were a tremendous number of inefficiencies in Hollywood and it often takes a seismic event to change them, and I think that’s what’s happened here,” he said of the strike, predicting that “the development process will change forever.”
(Dear writers: Yes, this is obviously calculated gloating, but time to face the music: You’ve lost. Time to cut a deal, declare victory, and get back to work.)
