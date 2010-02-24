NBC's Vancouver Olympics Ratings Fall Below Terrible Torino For The First Time

All that “ice dancing” coverage hit the ice for NBC’s audience last night.



Ratings spiraled below the 2006 games numbers for the first time. Last night’s coverage got a 5.4 rating/14 share in adults 18-49, down 21% from the same night in Torino.

Overall numbers are still way up compared to Torino.

More from the AP:

Nielsen says the Winter Olympics ruled in the ratings last week, treating NBC to an audience roughly three times the size of its closest rival, Fox.

But Fox didn’t come up empty. “American Idol” placed fifth and ninth in the week’s Top 10 rankings. “Idol” even beat the Olympics head-to-head on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.