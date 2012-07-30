Shut Your Pie-Holes, People: NBC's Olympics Coverage Is Perfect

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty images

NBC is live-streaming every single Olympic sport, no matter how obscure.It’s great. Just yesterday I was able to watch the USA basketball game on my computer. During half time I flipped over to handball, which is not at all what I was expecting. (It’s a bizzaro mix of soccer, basketball, hockey where people just run around throwing a ball in a net. It really looks like an elementary school game.)



While I was watching those sports on my laptop I had the cycling televised on NBC in the background.

This is how the world is supposed to work. In 2012, I can watch any sporting event I want and I can watch more than one simultaneously.

And yet, Twitter has been lit up with people bellyaching about NBC because it is tape-delaying the broadcast of some of the marquee Olympic events.

To those people, I say, either go outside for the day, or buy a cable to connect your computer to your TV and watch the live-stream on your big screen TV.

Either way, just shut up already. You’re getting what you want: Live access to all the major events.

Yesterday, I went outside for the day. So did my wife. Then when we were home later we watched the gymnastics (which are freaking amazing). And then we watched the swimming relay race. I knew the U.S. was going to lose because I had been on Twitter earlier in the day. My wife hadn’t been on Twitter, so she didn’t know.

And guess what? She was thrilled to watch. Even knowing the outcome I enjoyed watching the race. (It’s shocking Lochte blew that lead.)

Not everyone is online all the time all day long. For those people, a nicely curated, best-of package at night is awesome. Even for those of us that are online, it’s still pretty cool to see how things happen. Sports are better seen than read.

For the rest of you, it’s live-streamed online. Go nuts watching it. There is nothing stopping you.

