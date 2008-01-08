NBC's "Nightly News" Taking Cue From YouTube, Hulu

Part of NBC’s CES-timed new media blitz: It’s making its webcast of its nightly news broadcast embeddable. Allowing people to post your video on their blogs, websites, whatever is old hat for everyone else in mainstream news meda — the Washington Post, WSJ, Reuters, etc. have been at this for a while — but network news moves at a glacial pace, so this counts as innovation. The embedded video won’t include advertising, at least initially, NBC U tells Beet.TV’s Andy Plesser.

MSNBC.com relaunched its video player on Dec. 14, with the goal of reducing ad clutter and allowing viewers to watch at least 3 minutes of video without sitting through another ad, a major problem at CBSNews.com and ABCNews.com, where video is broken up into news segments that force viewers to watch a pre-roll ad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.