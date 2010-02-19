NBC Launches New Sites For Local Foodie 'Feast'

NBC Local Media just launched their Feast websites in New York and Miami. According to the site’s welcome page,



Feast brings at least these three offerings to the – no, this won’t be the last of the puns – table: a blog, a re-imagined restaurant search engine and organiser. and a ratings aggregator, Feast Rank, our own meta-scoring system for restaurants.

The Feast sites will be edited by Ben Leventhal, the founder of Eater.com and current managing editor of Lifestyle at NBC Local Media.

The network has plans to expand into cities such as Chicago and LA by the end of the month. According to MediaWeek, the new sites are part of NBC Local Media’s strategy to offer more lifestyle content across their online networks and platforms.

