NBC's Jeff Zucker: The Next TV Executive Running For Office?

NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker, the executive who tried to reinvent primetime TV and failed, would “certainly look at” running for political office.



As Mike Allen at Politico points out, Zucker spoke on Joe Scarborough’s ABC radio show.

When asked if he would run for office, he said:

Jeff: “I do think that there would be a benefit to having people who have run businesses in office — who have a sense of how to how to get something across the finish line, make hard decisions that actually everybody can get behind … I think we just have to get the cynicism behind us and we have to get some things accomplished and I think people who can do that would be very helpful and beneficial.’ “

Joe: “Would you ever do it?”

Jeff: “Well, it’s something that I would certainly look at.”

Of course, Zucker is heading to Comcast once its merger with NBC Universal is final. But he has the same qualities as most politicians: a schmoozer who knows how to get what he wants.

But if he were to run for office… who would vote for him?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.