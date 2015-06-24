Here's how 'Hannibal' fans and producers are feverishly trying to save the show from cancelation

NBC ‘Hannibal’ fans aka ‘fannibals’ are hoping the show gets a reprieve from NBC or lands at a new home.

Fans of NBC’s recently canceled “Hannibal,” or fannibals as they refer to themselves, aren’t taking the news sitting down.

Soon after news of the cancelation broke on Monday, fannibals mobilized to find some sort of Hail Mary for the “Silence of the Lambs” prequel. Their tweets filled social media on Monday afternoon with the hashtags #SaveHannibal and #Fannibals.

Is there a possibility NBC could change its mind?

Fannibals started a petition on change.org on Monday afternoon asking NBC to reconsider its decision. At the time this article was published, more than 31,000 people signed the petition.

“Hannibal” executive producer Bryan Fuller had only good things to say about working with NBC in his statement on the cancelation. He even gestured to their next project together.

“‘Hannibal’ is finishing his last course at NBC’s table this summer, but a hungry cannibal can always dine again. And personally, I look forward to my next meal with NBC,” he said.

Could he really have been hoping for a reprieve from NBC? The network declined to comment for this article.

That’s not the only petition popping up online:

Could “Hannibal” find a new home?

Fans are hoping that the series could jump to a new network like HBO, AMC or a streaming site like Amazon or Netflix. If so, it would join the ranks of shows that have previously been given a second chance like “Damages,” “The Killing,” “Arrested Development,” “Community,” and “The Mindy Project.”

Reports have suggested that Amazon would probably make the most logical new home for the series since it already owns streaming rights to the drama. The media company didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“Hannibal’s” producers are trying to save the show too:

DeLaurentis Co. wrote the following on the show’s Tumblr page:

“As a result of our being on the cancellation bubble throughout the show’s history, other networks/platforms have expressed interest in partnering with us in the past. We are currently exploring those options, and we hope to bring you future seasons.”

And, production company Gaumont International Television told EW that “all options” are being explored.

Although “Hannibal” is a critical darling, the show has been plagued with low ratings since its first season. The series returned for Season 3 on June 4 and over its three subsequent episodes had only averaged 1.98 million viewers and a very low .57 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49-year-old demographic, according to Nielsen.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

