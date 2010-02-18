NBC's Friends With Benefits

NBC is working on a new series called Friends With Benefits.



The “half-hour, single-camera comedy” will be directed by Wedding Crashers‘ David Dobkin, and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who co-wrote 500 Days of Summer. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and David Nevins will also jump on as executive producers, according to The Wrap.

NBC describes the show as a “comedy exploring modern day romance through the eyes of five friends each looking for ‘the one’ but in the meantime settling for ‘friends with benefits.'”



Sounds like a winner.

But ABC originally passed on the show after reading the script.

