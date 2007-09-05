UPDATED: NBC's Comstock Says She's Not Headed Back to GE Mother Ship

NBC Universal’s “president of integrated media” Beth Comstock is headed back to GE corporate headquarters as chief marketing officer, says the Post’s Peter Lauria. NBC strenuously denies the claim, but Lauria cites “half a dozen” sources within the company.



In her two years at NBC, Comstock has quarterbacked the iVillage deal (not a disaster), launched the original iVillage TV show (a disaster), and threatened to exile hundreds of NBC employees to New Jersey. Lately, Lauria reports, she has been “marginalized” by Ben Silverman and Jeff Gaspin, and GE’s Jeff Immelt wants her back.

UPDATE: “Not [sic] truth to it — I’m staying put here at NBC for a while,” Comstock emails Bill Sobel after Sobel congratulates her on her reported move back to GE.

