NBC Finally Cancels 'Community' After 5 Seasons

Despite critical acclaim and a cult following, NBC has just canceled “Community” after five seasons of poor ratings.

The dark comedy, starring Joel McHale, has actually declined in viewership every year since its 2009 debut.

The show has also had its fair share of controversy, with actor Chevy Chase dramatically departing before season 4 finished filming. In season five, the show was rejuvenated by the return of creator Dan Harmon, while dealing with the exit of one of its original cast members, Donald Glover, early in the season.

Despite previous threats of cancellation, many believed NBC would save “Community” once again, especially given McHale’s successful turn as host of last week’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

“I think that we’re old reliable, like a Tupperware in the fridge,” Harmon said about NBC’s stance on a Community renewal in March at Paley Fest, according to Deadline. “We’ll find out when the network is the hungriest.”

Harmon also addressed a possible future on a VOD service like Netflix or Hulu, saying that he’s heard “whispers from dark corners” about such a scenario.

As Entertainment Weekly notes, “There is, of course, the significant possibility that ‘Community’ isn’t dead altogether. Sony Pictures TV, which produces ‘Community,’ will now try to find another home for it on cable or a streaming service. The show has already been sold in syndication to Comedy Central, while Hulu owns the digital rights.”

NBC also announced the cancelations of “Growing Up Fisher,” “Believe,” “Crisis,” and the J.J. Abrams-produced, “Revolution.”

Luckily for Fannibals, “Hannibal” was spared.

