Brian Williams: Hey NYT, Congratulations For 'Discovering' Brooklyn!

Brian Williams heralded the New York Times discovery of Brooklyn as the media story of 2010.



Once a day there’s a story about all the riches offered in that borough… There are young men and women wearing ironic glass frames on the streets. There are open air markets, like trading posts in the early Chippewa tribe, where you can make beads… Artisanal cheeses!

William’s hilarious speech comes in response to Joe Scarborough calling the iPad the media sensation of the year.

“They are pretty slick,” agreed Williams. But nothing compared to the discovery of Brooklyn.

It’s been fascinating to watch the paper venture over the bridge… They are making grilled cheese sandwiches in the streets. There are roving wagons… it’s like Marrakesh over there.”

Video below.



