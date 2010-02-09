NBC's Announces Season Finale Dates For The Office, 30 Rock, SVU, More

The season finales of your favourite NBC shows were just announced. Mark your iCals (or your DVRs, or maybe your Hulu-home setup).



Trauma – Monday, May 10

Mercy – Wednesday, May 12

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Wednesday, May 19

Community – Thursday, May 20

Parks and Recreation – Thursday, May 20

The Office – Thursday, May 20

30 Rock – Thursday, May 20

The Celebrity Apprentice – Sunday, May 23

Chuck – Monday, May 24

Law & Order – Monday, May 24

The Biggest Loser – Tuesday, May 25

