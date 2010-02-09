NBC's Announces Season Finale Dates For The Office, 30 Rock, SVU, More

Gillian Reagan
The Office

The season finales of your favourite NBC shows were just announced. Mark your iCals (or your DVRs, or maybe your Hulu-home setup).

Trauma – Monday, May 10
Mercy – Wednesday, May 12
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Wednesday, May 19
Community – Thursday, May 20
Parks and Recreation – Thursday, May 20
The Office – Thursday, May 20
30 Rock – Thursday, May 20
The Celebrity Apprentice – Sunday, May 23
Chuck – Monday, May 24
Law & Order – Monday, May 24
The Biggest Loser – Tuesday, May 25

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.