NBC's Zucker: Mobile A Disappointment So Far (GE)

At UBS’s media conference, NBC Universal (GE) CEO Jeff Zucker says the mobile market has been a disappointment. “It is going to be an opportunity in the years to come but it has not exploded the way we thought it would,” he says, according to PaidContent.



Fair enough, Jeff. But we haven’t exactly seen any life-changing mobile products out of NBC, either. Streaming CNBC to BlackBerry gadgets isn’t a bad idea, but it’s not going to take off mainstream.

We don’t know what would “explode” on the mobile Web the way NBC is hoping. But in the meantime, how about a NBC or Hulu iPhone app? So we don’t need to go to YouTube to show people SNL clips, such as this past weekend’s funny hit digital short. (Viewer discretion advised!)

