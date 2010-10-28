NBC — You've Blown It Again!

NBC continues to flail in last place, with new shows like Outlaw and Undercovers bombing and veterans like The Office eroding. Jace Lacob offers six possible ways to save the Peacock.NBC is in terrible shape. Once the home of such brand-defining comedies as Seinfeld, Friends, Frasier, and Cheers, it was a first-place network that created the oft-repeated catchphrase “Must See TV.”

It seems like a lifetime ago.

Despite executives’ huge promises of investments in scripted programming and renewed creativity, NBC’s fall programming has been DOA. The network might be able to brag about Sunday Night Football, but it can’t rely on the sports franchise all year for ratings. Its biggest scripted hit is Law & Order: SVU, which, in its twelfth season, is currently averaging just 9.2 million viewers. It’s all downhill from there, with beloved 30 Rock—despite being named the best comedy on TV of the last decade by Newsweek—only bringing in an average of 5.7 million viewers so far this season. The Apprentice scored an insanely low 3.5 million viewers recently. NBC hasn’t had a breakout hit since the days of Heroes, which the network ran into the ground until it was finally put out of its misery last season.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.