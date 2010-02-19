NBC Won't Face Fines For The Celebratory S-Bomb From Shaun White's Coach

Shaun White celebrating his gold medal victory at the 2010 Olympic Games.

Photo: AP

As we watched Shaun White and company celebrate his amazing gold medal half-pipe victory before he even took his final run, most of us were thinking two things: 1) That kid is simply amazing; and 2) How crazy is NBC for having a microphone on snowboarders celebrating an Olympic victory?And it was not long before we heard his coach, Bud Keene, drop the usually-not-safe-for-TV language and NBC issue an on-air apology.



But there will not be fines and hearings, as the language came after 11 p.m. when such “indecent” language is safe from the long arms of the FCC.

Amy Schatz, who covers the FCC for The Wall Street Journal, gets credit for pointing this out, via Twitter, shortly after we all had to cover our delicate ears.

A summer post on Broadcast Law Blog also provides some insight. Think of the things they say on “The Daily Show,” David Oxenford said, noting it airs at 11 p.m. “in the safe harbor where indecent programming can air even on broadcast television.”

So even though the Supreme Court held in April that the FCC could fine these types of “fleeting expletives,” NBC should be safe on this one.

We wonder if whoever made the call at NBC to get up close and personal with White and Keene last night checked their watch before they did so.

