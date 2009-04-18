NBC: Relax, We're Only Down 20% This Quarter

NBC Universal reported earnings down 45% q/q this morning. But executives said that if you strip out one-time costs and charges, profits sank only 15% – 20%.



“That’s right,” says MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka, “For media conglomerates this quarter, down 20% is the new up.”

NBC U’s Q1 revenues sank 2% to o $3.5 billion.

Here’s a chart NBC U passed out to analysts and press:

