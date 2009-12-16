NBC Will Lose $200 Million On The Olympics

Jay Yarow
Now that Brian Roberts is in charge, we bet Jeff Immelt doesn’t feel as tense when he says stuff like this.

MediaPost: General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said Tuesday that NBC Universal will lose an estimated $200 million on the February Olympics. GE is “counting on a tough economy around the Olympics,” Immelt said.

“It’s just a tough time for an event like that,” he said, referring to the Olympics as a “no-margin” business.

NBCU would post an operating profit increase in 2010, Immelt said, but the Winter Olympics will instead bring a decrease.

