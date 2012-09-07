NBC Will Break Even On The Olympics

The 2012 summer Olympics huge ratings and record ad sales helped the company break even on the games.

Before the games, NBCUniversal projected they may lose $200 million on the summer games.However, with 219.4 million viewers, the London Olympics became the most watched television event ever.



Yesterday, NBC Sports president Mark Lazarus announced the ratings boost for “strong performances” by the US allowed the company to break even on what they thought would be a huge loss.

The real winner for NBC were advertising sales totaling to near $1.25 billion–almost a 50 per cent raise from 2008’s Beijing games.

The 2010 Vancouver Olympics cost the company $223 million.

