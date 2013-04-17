NBC Is Going All-In With The English Premier League, And It's Huge For Soccer Fans

NBC paid $250 million for the next three years of English Premier League broadcasting rights, and it looks like it’s a huge win for American soccer fans.



The network announced the how it plans to show EPL games today, and basically, you’ll be able to watch any EPL game you want if you get NBC Sports Network.

All 380 EPL games will be aired live on TV in some capacity. 154 of those games will be shown on NBC Sports Network, 22 will air on other NBC Universal channels, and 20 will air on NBC.

The other 184 games will air on a package of overflow TV channels that you will get for free as long as you have NBC Sports Network. We imagine this is similar to the clump of channels for NBA League Pass that only show live games.

All games will also be available for live-streaming on the NBC Sports Extra website and app, which you have access to through your cable provider.

They are also using non-sports channels to show EPL games, like they do with the Olympics. Here’s what they have planned for the final day of the 2014 season:

What’s it mean?

It means it’ll be easy to follow any EPL team or player you want. Right now Fox Soccer shows a handful of live EPL games every weekend, and the overwhelming majority of them involve one of the top five teams.

Fox has a paid streaming service where you could watch any game, but now NBC is making that available for free if you have cable.

In short, NBC is giving us more soccer and making it easier to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.