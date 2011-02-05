NBC: Here's Why We Fired The Guy Who Leaked The "What Is The Internet" Video

NBC has confirmed that they fired the employee who leaked the 1994 footage of Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas trying to figure out what the Internet is, according to Peter Kafka. Here’s what NBC said:



“The individual in question violated the company’s standards of conduct by repeatedly copying and distributing a variety of materials without permission.”

Earlier today, we were perplexed at NBC’s decision to fire the employee in question. While the clip did no harm to NBC or its former newscasters, it makes more sense now for NBC to can a repeat offender.

