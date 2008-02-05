NBC: We're Not Saving Yahoo, Either (YHOO MSFT)

NBC’s Jeff Zucker told Wall Street GE has no intention of acting as a white knight to save Yahoo from Microsoft, JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan reports. In fact, Zucker says, given GE’s strong relationship with Microsoft, he is looking forward to a Microsoft-Yahoo merger, as it will create an even more powerful outlet for NBC’s content.

Cross another player off the increasingly short list of potential Yahoo saviors.

