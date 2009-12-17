NBC: We'd Love To Hire AOL's Laid-Off Mobile Guys

Last night, we reported that every last one of the engineers who worked for AOL’s mobile ad network Third Screen Media took the company’s buyout offer.



They quit because during his talk at the UBS conference, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong told investors AOL (AOL) would focus on increasing its mobile users base in 2010 and not worry about monetizing it till 2011.

Seeing the report, Ronnie Battle, a recruiter for NBC Universal’s The Weather Channel (GE), emailed us to say: Woah! We’d love to hire those guys! He wrote:

I just read your article and I was suprised to hear that AOL let all of their [Third Screen Media] developers walk out the door.

Being that the mobile industry is one of if; not the hottest industry in the job market one would think they would have done everything in their power to keep those guys.

I am a recruiter for The Weather Channel and I wanted know if you knew how we could get in contact with some of those developers. I am trying to fill a number of mobile positions and feel that I could help them out.

If you’re one of these AOL mobile engineers, email us ([email protected]) and we’ll forward you Ronnie’s contact info.

