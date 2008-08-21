NBC Won't Show You Usain Bolt's Record-Setting 200 Meter Olympic Race. YouTube And DailyMotion Will

UPDATE: Looking for the clips of the 4X100M relay race? Try here.

The Michael Phelps show is over, but there’s still plenty of Olympics worth watching. Like, for instance, Usain Bolt, who is now the world’s fastest man. The Jamaican sprinter just competed in the 200M final, and you can read about the results everywhere (if you don’t want to learn what happened, best to avoid the NY Times and every other site on the Web). But, of course, you couldn’t see the race live on any of NBC’s stations, and NBC wouldn’t show the race live on the Web, either. Even worse, the reliable sources we’d been using to get real time feeds of the Olympics from other sources appear to have been snuffed out.

So right now your best bet to watch the race is to hope you get lucky on YouTube or DailyMotion. We just did: Enjoy these while you can, which likely won’t be long. Once they are nuked, your best bet is to hit YouTube or DailyMotion and keep looking for the freshest video. Warning: Lots of spam there.

Our newest option, courtesy of a helpful reader, comes from the Swiss newspaper Le Matin:

JO 2008: Bolt dans la légende! – Le Matin Video

JO 2008: Bolt dans la légende! – Le Matin Video

Le Jamaïcain a battu son deuxième record du monde en cinq jours en avalant le 200 m en 19”30 Mots-clés : record jo 200 pekin bolt Video de matinonline



Usain Bolt 19'30 Record du Monde

by npassioney

