NBC: Nevermind "Quarterlife," We'll Still Try Web Shows

“Quarterlife” delivered record low ratings for NBC record. But network boss Ben Silverman says TV is still fertile ground for Web series –j ust not that one.



“It was probably the wrong concept,” he said at TV Week’s Upfront Summit in New York. “Had we been the MTV audience, that show might have worked.”

No word, then on why it also bombed on Bravo, but no matter. The notion of jumping from the Web to TV is alive and well at NBC. What types of Web concepts are likely to next make the leap? It sounds like anything shot with a shaky camera. Silverman says concepts like “Blair Witch Project,” “Cloverfield,” or “Jackass” might work. But are any of these more compatible with NBC’s audience than “Quarterlife”‘s 20-somethings?

