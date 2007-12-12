SanDisk Gives NBCU What Apple Wouldn't: Pricing Flexibility

Now that the rift between NBC U and Apple’s iTunes looks irreparable (for now), NBC U is busy putting its shows everywhere else. Today NBC U announced a deal with SanDisk, which has a unique, if inelegant solution to bridge the TV-Internet divide. The Sansa TakeTV is a small hard drive you move in between your computer and TV ($100 for 4 gig version, $150 for 8 gig compared to $300 for Apple TV.)

NBC U is offering a bunch of content for the service’s iTunes-like store including onetime iTunes bestsellers “The Office,” “Heroes,” “30 Rock,” and “Battlestar Galactica.” Also included: series and specials from USA Network, SCI FI Channel, Bravo, Telemundo, mun2, NBC Sports, and NBC News.

NBC U says SanDisk offered it everything that Apple wouldn’t, including flexible pricing and collaboration with NBC U on copyright protection. NBC U will have control over the wholesale price of its shows; consumer pricing will range from $0.99 to $3.99 for TV episodes. There will also be bundles of shows, and other marketing wingdings that iTunes didn’t want to accommodate, the companies say.

Question: has anyone seen/tried the Sansa TakeTV?

