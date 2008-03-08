Founders Bail On NBC U's TelevisionWithoutPity

What’s a blog worth without its founders? NBC U is about to find out. All three founders of TelevisionWithoutPity are leaving the site, according to a blog post on the site, a year after Bravo bought it. Sarah D. Bunting, Wing Chun and David Cole are all leaving the 10-year-old site, which Gawker notes looks a lot like a jail break following the expiration of a one-year lockup.



We never really understood why Bravo bought the site (tagline: “spare the snark, spoil the network”) in the first place. Network ownership would seem like the best way to neuter its voice and diminish its appeal. And indeed, NBC ownership hasn’t done much for TWoP’s traffic:

