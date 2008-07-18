NBC U Inks Broad Olympics Deal With Verizon (VZ)

Three weeks before the start of the Beijing Olympics, NBC U (GE) inked another distribution deal, this one with Verizon (VZ). The deal covers on-demand clips and replays of the Games on Verizon’s FiOS TV, broadband and its mobile V-CAST service.



In addition: Verizon agreed to launch four NBC networks in high-definition on FiOS over the next few months: Bravo HD, CNBC+ HD, USA Network HD and Sci Fi HD. FiOS is also launching two other channels specifically for the Games dedicated to Olympic basketball and soccer.

The deal means wider dissemination of Olympics video clips, which will have pre-roll advertising attached. NBC U has committed to 3,600 hours of coverage total with 2,000 hours of live video online. The only other distributor for the video thusfar is MSN, which will carry NBCOlympics.com as part of a deal with Microsoft that includes using the Silverlight player to deliver video over the Web.

NBC says ad inventory for Games is 85% sold.

See Also:

Hulu: Plenty Of NBC Shows, But No Olympics

NBC: Online Olympics Nearly Sold Out. What Does That Mean?

NBC U Olympic Schedule: Table Tennis Live Online, Gymnastics On Tape Delay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.