NBC U Cuts iVillage Staff, Moving The Rest

It’s been nearly two years since the acquisition, but iVillage is getting a taste of what it’s like to be part of NBC U–namely, layoffs. iVillage has dismissed its editor-in-chief for lifestyle Jennie Baird, and 13 other staff jobs — about 4% of its worforce.The editor of iVillage’s health section, Carla Wojnaroski, will assume the top editorial job.



NBC U hangs this one on a need to streamline operations at iVillage, which had 15 different operating units when NBC U acquired it in 2006 for $600 million. PaidContent suggests newcomers like Glam Media, which became a force after the acquisition, are taking their toll. Gawker notes that life for the remaining iVillagers will suck, since they have to move to “hell” — Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

NBC U says iVillage is still growing despite the proliferation of popular female-focused sites/networks. Unique users (according to comScore) have gone up to 17.4 million January, up 12% y/y.

