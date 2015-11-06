Aziz Ansari rips apart Bobby Jindal's presidential campaign with this impression on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Aziz Ansari impersonated an enthusiastic and optimistic Bobby Jindal on Wednesday night’s “Tonight Show.”

Host Jimmy Fallon interviewed the former “Parks and Recreation” star as the Louisiana governor. Ansari’s Jindal explained why he’s still in the Republican presidential race when he’s been polling at just 1%.

“I was polling at 1%, I’m now polling at 2%,” Ansari’s Jindal responded to Fallon. “That’s a 100% increase. It’s a huge difference. You ever taste 1% milk? It’s barely milk. It’s like drinking white water. But, man, when you start dumping that 2% milk on your Apple Jacks, It’s like pow! You can taste the fat.”

In fact, that’s the inspiration for fake Jindal’s new campaign slogan: “Jindal 2016. Taste the fat.”

Ansari’s impression also addressed Jindal’s take on science — as in he doesn’t seem to believe in it.

“There’s a lot of people running for president that buy in to these science myths,” he said. “Like photosynthesis, are you serious?”

Ansari was on the “Tonight Show” to promote his upcoming Netflix comedy, “Master of None,” premiering Friday, November 6.

Watch the full sketch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.