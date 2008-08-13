NBC To West Coast: We Don't Really Hate You

No doubt NBC has heard the complaints from Olympics fans that it won’t show its best events live on the West Coast.



Well, someone at NBC is telling TVNewser that the network just might give the Olympics to the West Coast at the same time as the east when Michael Phelps tries for his 8th and record-breaking gold medal on Saturday.

NBC giving serious consideration to airing Saturday’s prime-time Olympic coverage live in all time zones due to Michael Phelps’ potential 8th gold medal. This would allow full network to show race as it is happening. Otherwise, West Coast viewers would see it three hours after it takes place. Final decision may be made late Thursday night EDT.

How silly is this? The fact that NBC is even considering not airing the race live on both coasts is ludicrous. The 4x100m medley relay is scheduled for 11 am Sunday morning in Beijing, meaning 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT, when NBC is airing Olympics coverage on both coasts anyway.

See Also:

Why We Love, And Hate, NBC’s Olympics Coverage

Where To Watch Beijing Olympics: Gymnastics, Boxing

How To Watch The Olympics: Live Ceremony, Basketball

How To Watch The Beijing Olympics Live On The Web: Even If NBC Doesn’t Want You To

NBC’s Online Olympics Policy: Big Win For Pirate P2P Sites

NBC U Olympic Schedule: Table Tennis Live Online, Gymnastics On Tape Delay

Three Days and Counting Until NBC Blows Olympics Coverage

YouTube At The Olympics: Exclusive Video You Can’t Watch

NBC Lawyers In Panic Mode, Scrambling To Stamp Out Internet Olympics Feeds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.