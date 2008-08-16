NBC To West Coast: No Live Michael Phelps For You!

Sorry, West Coast. By the time you get to watch Michael Phelps try for his record-breaking 8th gold medal on Saturday, the race will have been over for several hours.



After considering airing the 4×100 medley relay live on both coasts, NBC has now decided to do what it has through out these games: delay showing the race on TV, or the Web, until primetime on the West Coast. NBC Sports spokesman Brian Walker explains to TVByTheNumbers:

The situation will remain the same as it has for all of our prime-time broadcasts. The reason that we’re showing this in the normal prime-time patterns on the West Coast is because this is when the majority of people are available to watch.

While embargoing live sports seems absurd to certain corners of sport fandom and the blogosphere, this makes perfect sense to NBC. While it rankles a vocal minority, TV ratings for the games have been highest in West Coast markets.

That said, if you do live on the West Coast, and you do want to watch Phelps swim live, we have some suggestions.

