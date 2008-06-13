NBC To Take Over More Local Stations' Web Sites (GE)

NBC U’s stations group has made a raft of new hires, including Greg Gittrich from the Daily News, and sales, marketing and technology execs from Metacafe, ESPN Digital (DIS), Avenue A/Razorfish (MSFT), and AOL (TWX).



What are they up to? We’re told NBC (GE) is going to bring the Web operations of eight owned stations currently managed under contract by Internet Broadcasting back into NBC, where they will be managed by a group headed by Brian Buchwald, NBC SVP of Local Integrated Media. The transition will happen by the end of the year.

This is a bit of a no-brainer. The sites look like they’re languishing under Internet Broadcasting, and NBC can broaden the reach of its sales and share content and share resources such as as sales, news operations, and content — like video from newly-acquired LX.TV, which produces local lifestyle and cultural programming, including Mo Rocca interviewing John Leguizamo (below).

NBC says its 10 owned local station Web sites draw 7.2 million unique visitors and 95 million page views annually.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that NBC would be taking on management of some of its non-owned affilated stations’ Web sites.



Related: NBC Buys Local Video Maker LX.TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.