NBC Buys Rights to Web Series "Quarterlife"

Should the strike continue into next year, NBC has bought another hedge. Network co-chair and former reality show wunderkind Ben Silverman acquired the web series “Quarterlife” for broadcast as a 6-episode hour-long series after the 36 8-minute webisodes run on MySpace.com and other sites, NYT reports. The series will air in February just as NBC’s new series could be running dry.

This is a non-event for MySpace, as Quarterlife’s producers have full ownership of the show. MySpace did not fund the production costs and is currently generating revenue from the series from non-video ads…

Quarterlife is a web-only series revolving around a group of 25-year olds as described in the blog of the would-be writer Dylan Krieger. The site has a social networking aspect, and users are encouraged to set up a profile and participate in “qLife, a place to find information and resources for your creative life.”

Silverman and Quarterlife co-creator Marshall Herskovitz wouldn’t disclose the terms of the deal but said NBC agreed to pay a licence fee that is less than it would pay for a conventional show. NBC will be able to play all the webisodes on its own web sites as well as print DVDs and distribute for TV internationally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.