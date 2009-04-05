NBC Threatens To Yank All Shows From Anti-Leno Station

NBC has threatened to pull all of its programming from Boston affiliate WHDH if the station goes ahead with its plan to air a local newscast instead of Jay Leno’s 10 p.m. talkshow.

The network is pulling out all of the stops to keep its Boston affiliate from cherry-picking which NBC shows it wants to air, something NBC says is in clear violation of its contract. The peacock is already exploring other stations in the area, including that Telemundo one, that they could switch to an NBC affiliate if they need to. (We bet Boston Telemundo viewers would be thrilled if they lost their Spanish-language programming to NBC.) And according to NBC, Boston stations have been calling the network to express interest in becoming an NBC affiliate.

Nonetheless, network president John Eck vowed Leno’s show would air in Boston. “Make no mistake, the new Leno show will air at 10 p.m. weeknights in the Boston market on NBC,” he said.

Boston is a top 10 market and losing a station there would further drag down ratings for the already-ailing network.

