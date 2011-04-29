NBC Angry About The Wrap's Colossal "Voice" Screw-Up

Photo: AP

Yesterday, The Wrap posted a story crowing about “The Voice” losing half its audience in its second night against “American Idol.”Only problem was, that airing was actually a repeat — which means if anything, “The Voice” gained viewers.



Now NBC is slamming the site — which also sent out a breaking news alert featuring its misleading story — and other journalists are joining in.

The Daily Beast’s Kate Aurthur suggested The Wrap may not know what a repeat is.

We think it’s more likely they didn’t bother to figure out that the show wasn’t live. Either way, “The Voice” wins — both in the ratings and because of the free publicity bump The Wrap ended up giving them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.