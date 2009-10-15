NBC's $125 Million Goof

NBC Universal is selling its 26% stake in Indian broadcaster NDTV back to NDTV.



While no price has been officially announced, a source tells us NBC is only getting $25 million.

In January of 2008, NBC paid $150 million for the stake. Our source says NBC was just happy to get rid of its share in the Indian broadcaster, as there were many corporate miscommunications between the two groups.

This more evidence of how media moguls can blow it — Going global is not a good idea.

We emailed NBC last night for confirmation of the price and have not heard back yet.

