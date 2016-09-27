NBCUniversal boss was 'very worried' watching the first US election debate

NBCUniversal chief executive Steve Burke said he watched the first US presidential debate wracked with fear.

Burke, in London for Royal Television Society Conference, woke at 4 a.m. UK time to watch a recording of clash between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump.

It was hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Burke said he was worried for his presenter going into the debate.

“It was nervewracking for me,” he said. “The environment is so tough right now for anyone moderating anything to try to make sure it is a fair debate. We were very worried and concerned for Lester and he ended up doing a very good job.”

Burke said the debate was watched by an estimated 100 million Americans, with 35% of Comcast homes tuned into the event. “People will turn out for big live events,” he said.

Burke was being questioned by Tina Brown, the former Daily Beast and Vanity Fair editor. She joked that NBC helped create Trump through “The Apprentice” and Burke said “it is a very interesting time” for US politics.

