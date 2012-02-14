NBC Sports Network's First Big Moment Was A Big Disappointment

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday afternoon, the brand new NBC Sports Network had their first big moment with the broadcast of the UNLV-San Diego State college basketball match-up. But in a sign that that the fledgling network still has a ways to go, what happened after the game was a huge let-down.The match-up, an exciting game between two teams ranked in the top 20, was a huge opportunity for NBC Sports, as word spread in the social universe of just how good the game was. Sports fans went in search of the game. And for many, this was their first introduction to NBC Sports, and more importantly, knowing where to find the network on their cable or satellite system.



But after the game, rather than maximizing on the draw with another game or even a post-game highlight show, NBC Sports broke straight to something called “Motorsports Hour.” College basketball fans couldn’t change the channel fast enough.

There is no reason not to have a studio show on following the game for discussion and to provide highlights. Even airing Darren Rovell’s “Sports Biz” show following the game, rather than prior to the game, would have introduced the viewers to one of the network’s key original programs.

In the end, the opportunity may have been unexpected. But when it came, NBC Sports blew it, and we all moved on to something else.

