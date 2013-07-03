NBC Sports Brilliantly Burns Bill Simmons For Making Fun Of The Wimbledon Women's Final

Tony Manfred
bill simmons nba draft 2013

The women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon are four players no one has ever heard of — Kirsten Flipkens, Sabine Lisicki, Aga Radwanska, and Marion Bartoli.

To make fun of that, ESPN’s Bill Simmons tweeted a sarcastic tweet about how NBC would promote the final.

Unfortunately for him, the final is actually on ESPN.

NBC Sports responded brilliantly:

