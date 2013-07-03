NBC Sports Brilliantly Burns Bill Simmons For Making Fun Of The Wimbledon Women's Final

The women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon are four players no one has ever heard of — Kirsten Flipkens, Sabine Lisicki, Aga Radwanska, and Marion Bartoli.
To make fun of that, ESPN’s Bill Simmons tweeted a sarcastic tweet about how NBC would promote the final.
Unfortunately for him, the final is actually on ESPN.
NBC Sports responded brilliantly:
The final is on ESPN. RT @BillSimmons “Radwanska! Bartoli!!!!! It’s the Wimbledon Women’s Finals on NBC!”
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 2, 2013
