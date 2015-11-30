NBC came up with a nifty trick to help TV viewers view an NFL game in the snow

It is the end of November which means NFL games in certain cities can quickly be overrun by snowfall, much like the Sunday Night Football game in Denver between the Broncos and the New England Patriots.

But while the grounds crew at Mile High Stradium was most concerned with making sure the field lines were visible, NBC took things a step further and made the viewers at home were not left in the dark.

With snow covering most of the field, NBC superimposed yard markers to indicate where on the field the players were.

Here is the same play from a different angle. Notice there are no numbers visible here.

To give a better sense. Check out how the superimposed nombers cause havoc with the silver Patriots helmets and white jerseys.

Clever!

