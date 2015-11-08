Larry David heckles Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live': 'You're a racist'

NBC Donald Trump impersonators — Taran Killam and Darrell Hammond — flank the real thing.

Donald Trump’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” was surprisingly disrupted by “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David.

Amid protests and threats of heckling, Trump dedicated his opening monologue to proving that’s he’s not such a bad person.

“People think I’m controversial, but the truth is I’m a nice guy,” the Republican presidential candidate said. “I don’t hold grudges against anybody.”

He then said Rosie O’Donnell, whom he has criticised in the past, welcomed him to “SNL” this morning. Cast member Aidy Bryant then tried to convince him that she’s not O’Donnell.

Trump said, regarding his comments about O’Donnell: “I said some things about her that were mean and completely accurate.”

He was then joined by two “SNL” Trump impersonators — the current one Taran Killam and former one Darrell Hammond.

“They’re great,” Trump said. “They don’t have my talent, my money, and especially my good looks. But you know what, they’re not bad. And we’re going to have a lot of fun tonight.”

Suddenly, a voice from the crowd yelled, “You’re a racist.”

“I knew this was going to happen,” Trump reacted. “Who is that?”

“Trump’s a racist,” the person yelled again, as the camera revealed it was Larry David.

“What are you doing, Larry?” Trump asked.

“I heard if I yelled that, they’d give me $US5,000,” he responded, referring to a very real offer from activists this week, who were angry about Trump’s comments on Mexican immigrants earlier this year.

Watch the exchange below:

Larry David, continuing to steal the show. pic.twitter.com/69yYZoEXrd

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 8, 2015

