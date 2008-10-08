NBC: SNL Bailout Sketch "Didn't Meet Our Standards," So We Took It Down*

Update: Hulu just re-posted the edited version of the sketch. It’s embedded below.

Earlier: As Silicon Alley Insider noted this morning, the SNL bailout sketch lampooning Herb and Marion Sandler, described by SNL as “people who should be shot” for selling Golden West to Wachovia, and George Soros was taken down from both NBC.com and Hulu today. But why?

NBC told Nikki Finke that they never received any legal threats from the Sandlers. NBC added “Upon review, we caught certain elements in the sketch that didn’t meet our standards. We took it down and made some minor changes and it will be back online soon.”

Furthermore, Finke writes, “NBC said it has edited out the chyron on-screen text, ‘People who should be shot’ that appeared beneath the Sandler lookalikes, as well as the ‘allegations of corruption’ made against the couple.”

An NBC spokesman confirmed Finke’s story.

And while the network’s cuts make the sketch noticably less amusing, we’re relieved that George Soros didn’t pull the plug on his part, because it was possibly the funniest part of the bit. Sure Will Forte doesn’t really look like George Soros as much as he resembles merely a dismissive Hungarian with grey hair, and technically Soros isn’t even still in charge of his eponymous hedge fund; his sons are.

But, who cares? Forte’s quips and attitude were hilarious and somewhat Soros-like. Plus, his note that he turned the $700 billion into Swiss francs and now has a short position against ze dollar was brilliantly esoteric.

Soros, after all, famously made a killing shorting the pound against the sterling back in the early ’90s. Considering the painfully unfunny “Dick Fuld in a barrel” bit a few weeks ago, the Soros bit was SNL’s sharpest financial satire this season. Thanks for ignoring it, George.





