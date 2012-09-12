NBC Skipped 9/11 Moment Of Silence To Air Kris Jenner Interview

Photo: NBC

Apparently NBC thinks a Kardashian interview trumps a moment of silence in respect for those affected by 9/11.At 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the World Trade centre 11 years ago, other networks—including ABC and CBS—interrupted their programming to air a reflection led by President Obama and the First Lady at the White House. New York City emergency personnel in Ground Zero led the moment in the city.



But NBC, whose sister station is E! under the Comcast umbrella, continued with its programming to air Jenner talking about breast implants and infertility.

WNBC, New York’s affiliate, aired the moment of silence, but national “Today” show viewers instead saw Jenner.

Watch the interview NBC deemed more worthy here:



