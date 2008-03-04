NBC Exec Shuffle As Comstock Returns To GE

With Beth Comstock (SA 100 #28) returning to GE, NBC U is also doing away with her loosely defined role, distributing her duties to three execs who now all report directly to CEO Jeff Zucker.



Network sales chief Mike Pilot, also a GE import, adds oversight for the company’s research department and now reports directly to Zucker. NBC research president Alan Wurtzel reports to Pilot.

Jeff Gaspin, president and COO of Universal Television Group, takes oversight of iVillage; president Deborah Fine will report to Gaspin “on an interim basis.” Also, NBC U said, Gaspin will oversee the launch of its “virtual women’s network” with Bravo Media, Oxygen Media and iVillage.

Taking control of all of NBC U’s digital strategy: President of business development and strategy Salil Mehta, who came from Disney in 2007. NBC U chief digital officer George Kliavkoff (SA 100 #24) will report to Mehta.

