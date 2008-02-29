NBC Punting 'Quarterlife' To Cable

That was quick.



After a one-night tryout, NBC is pulling “Quarterilfe” off the air. But it will get a second chance on national TV: NBC U is about to announce that it’s moving the series to its Bravo cable network.

This makes sense: On Wednesday night, the Web-born drama drew a cable-sized audience of 3.1 million viewers. And while we don’t know what NBC paid for the show, it certainly wasn’t as much as it would normally spend on a broadcast drama, since MySpace has already footed some of the bill.

Meanwhile, “Quarterlife” co-creator Marshal Herskovitz tries to spin the bomb by saying his show shouldn’t have been on NBC to begin with:

I am happy to say that the reports of quarterlife’s demise are exaggerated. We’re deeply grateful for NBC’s efforts to make quarterlife a success on network television. However, I’ve always had concerns about whether quarterlife was the kind of show that could pull in the big numbers necessary to succeed on a major broadcast network. It is important to remember that quarterlife has already proved itself as a successful online series and social network with millions of enthusiastic fans. We live in a media world today where many shows are considered successful on cable networks with audiences that are a fraction of those on the Big Four. I’m confident that quarterlife will find the right home on television as well.

Earlier: Quarterlife Jumps To NBC, Bombs.

