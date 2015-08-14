NBC's search for Donald Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice' replacement is underway

IMDB / NBC Universal NBC chairman says Donald Trump will never return to ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’

The search to replace Donald Trump as host of “Celebrity Apprentice” is still underway at NBC.

The network is sticking to its decision to cut ties with the Republican presidential candidate after he said some controversial statements about Mexican immigrants.

With a return date still to be decided, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt discussed the hunt for a new host during Thursday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.

“We’re obviously looking for a host of that show that will make noise and will be a big personality,” Greenblatt said. “There are a few people out there that fit that bill.”

It’s also unlikely any of Trump’s children would be involved with the show going forward.

Before Trump’s immigration comments, NBC had renewed “Celebrity Apprentice” in February for an eighth season, a 15th season if you count the entire “Apprentice” run. Last season, in which on-air personality Leeza Gibbons triumphed, “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 7.6 million viewers — its best run since 2012.

It’s not the ideal scenario, as the only other time “The Apprentice” was hosted by someone other than Trump, 2005’s “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” it premiered to just 7.1 million viewers or half of Trump’s “Apprentice” viewership at the time.

Although the network said it was “ending its relationship” with Trump back in June, Greenblatt seemed to backpedal a bit on that statement.

“I don’t think somebody who is running for President and might possibly be the next leader of the free world should be banned from activity with NBC,” he said, then adding, “At the moment, we’re sort of separated.”

But as far as Trump’s return to “Celebrity Apprentice,” Greenblatt sounded resolute.

“I’m going to end this with two words,” he said. “Absolutely not.”

