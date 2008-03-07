NBC Saving "Friday Night Lights"; Bloggers, Couple Viewers Rejoice

Plugged-in Nikki Finke says NBC U has found a way to save “Friday Night Lights”, the NBC drama beloved by critics and bloggers but only a couple of viewers. Nikki says NBC U has struck a deal to distribute the show via DirecTV, which will pick up some of the costs for the show.



Not quite sure how that will work, and it’s a little odd to see John Malone as a saviour of quality television, but we’re glad that it’s happening, because it saves us having to write a “please save Friday Night Lights” post. You see, all bloggers — no matter how earnest or cynical — have been required to write one, and our number was just about to get called. Thanks, Mr. Malone.

