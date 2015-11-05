Donald Trump mocks himself in 'Saturday Night Live' promo

Donald Trump shows he has a sense of humour about himself, but not much control, in new teasers for this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Cast member Cecily Strong shares the stage with Trump and coaxes him into agreeing not to call himself the best at anything during the show.

“That’s right, Cecily,” the Republican presidential candidate answered. “And I’m going to do the best job that anyone’s ever done not saying it.”

Well, it was worth a try.

In other promos, Trump takes the opportunity to get the last word on opponent Ben Carson, calling him a “complete and total loser,” and he makes fun of equal time rules for TV.

Watch them below:

