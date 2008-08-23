NBC Not Totally Insane, Showing Basketball Final Live On West Coast*

UPDATE: Bob Costas informs us that NBC will indeed be showing the game live tonight in all time zones. Excellent news.

When the U.S. Men’s basketball team takes the court against Spain for the gold medal, it will be at 2:30 Sunday afternon in Beijing. That means it will be at 2:30 a.m Sunday morning on the East Coast and 11:30 Saturday night on the West Coast. That’s not too late to watch the game before some of us Californians go to sleep.

So this would be a prime opportunity for NBC (GE) to wise up and show the game live on the West, so they can actually draw some viewers for the live telecast.

But bizarrely, NBC seems adamant about sticking to their ridiculous policy for West Coast viewers — showing them live on the East Coast, but tape-delaying the events so they can show them 3 hours later out west. Again, we realise that NBC has made truckloads of money with this strategy, and that the majority of U.S. viewers don’t really care about watching Olympic events live. But we’re really baffled on this one – what’s the upside in airing something during last call?

